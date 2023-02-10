Grayson County started strong but couldn’t hold off the visiting team as Butler County prevailed 65-60 in a 12th District boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3.
Butler County improved to 17-7 overall and 3-2 in the 12th District after nothing the win.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 8-15 overall and 1-4 in the 12th District.
The Cougars excelled early, outscoring Butler County 20-11 in the first quarter.
Remaining ahead midway through the district game, Grayson County clung to a 28-27 lead at halftime.
But Butler County stepped up in the second half. The Bears led 45-42 at the end of the third quarter and finished strong.
Butler County shot 35.3% (24-of-68) from the field, connected on four of 26 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 86.7% (13-of-15) from the free throw line.
Lawson Rice led Butler County with a game-high double-double, scoring 23 points and pulling down 23 rebounds.
Finishing near Rice in scoring for the Bears, Ty Price netted 21 points.
Aiding Butler County in the district matchup, Luke Laughing added eight points, Justin Castlen contributed seven points and Trever Deweese provided six points.
River Blanton scored 21 points to lead the Cougars.
Accompanying Blanton in double figures for Grayson County, Brayden Childress scored 11 points.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Cougars, Dillon Horn netted nine points.
Chipping in offensively, Landon Haycraft (seven points), Spencer Langdon (six points), Jack Logsdon (four points) and Gage Napier (two points) accounted for the rest of Grayson County’s scoring.
Both Grayson County and Butler County will compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament later in the month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.