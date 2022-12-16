Grayson County came up short as Edmonson County pulled away to win 47-39 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 9.
Edmonson County dealt Grayson County its third straight loss in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season. Remaining in the win column, Edmonson County claimed its fourth consecutive victory.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 2-3 overall and opened 0-1 in the 12th District.
Edmonson County improved to 4-1 overall and opened 1-0 in the 12th District after notching the win.
Edmonson County shot 39.5% (15-of-38) from the field and 27.8% (five-of-18) from three-point range in the win over the Cougars.
Edmonson County shot 60% (12-of-20) from the free throw line.
Will Alexander scored 16 points to lead Edmonson County to the district win. Alexander shot 80% (eight-of-10) from the free throw line.
Narrowly missing double figures for the Wildcats, Braden Wall netted nine points.
Aiding Edmonson County in the district game, Tyler Anderon added seven points, Borden Bates contributed six points, Braxton Highbaugh provided five points and Zander Bass provided four points.
Highbaugh ranked as Edmonson County’s leading rebounder, grabbing seven rebounds.
River Blanton led Grayson County, scoring a team-high 11 points for the Cougars.
Following Blanton in scoring for Grayson County, Brayden Childress netted nine points.
Aiding the Cougars, Camden Brothers added seven points while Jack Logsdon contributed six points and Dillon Horn chipped in four points.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for a 12th District game in the second half of the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
