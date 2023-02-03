Grayson County was limited offensively as Edmonson County pulled away to win 58-42 in a 12th District boys’ basketball game on Friday, Jan. 27.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 8-14 overall and 1-3 in the 12th District, while Edmonson County improved to 12-9 overall and 3-1 in the district.
The Wildcats moved ahead of the Cougars 7-5 in the first quarter and never trailed again.
Edmonson County led 14-8 at the end of the first quarter, and 29-15 at halftime.
The Wildcats shot 53.3% (24-of-45) from the field, shot 40% (six-of-15) from three-point range, and 57.1% (four-of-seven) from the free throw line.
Braden Wall scored 23 points to lead Edmonson County to the win. Wall hit nine of 12 two-point field goal attempts.
Delivering a double-double for the Wildcats, Braxton Highbaugh scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
Narrowly missing double figures for Edmonson County, Will Alexander added nine points.
Also, making an impact offensively, Zander Bass (four points), Boden Bates (three points) and Caden Mills (two points) were Edmonson County’s other scorers.
Jack Logsdon scored 10 points to lead the Cougars. Logsdon was the only Grayson County player to reach double figures in scoring.
Narrowly missing double figures for Grayson County, River Blanton netted nine points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Spencer Langdon (six points), Brayden Childress (five points), Landon Haycraft (five points), Kadin Hanshaw (four points) and Gage Napier (three points).
The win allowed Edmonson County to sweep a regular season district series from the Cougars.
Both Grayson County and Edmonson County will compete in the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament later in the month.
