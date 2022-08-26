Grayson County scored multiple goals but was unable to prevail as homestanding Fort Knox held on to win 3-2 in a boys high school soccer match on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-4, and Fort Knox improved to 1-2.
Austin Provens netted two goals to lead Fort Knox to the win.
Aiding Fort Knox offensively, Grant Howard scored one goal and distributed one assist.
Contributing to the Eagles’ offensive attack, Jacob Sandor added one assist.
Goalkeeper Logan Biefeld led Fort Knox defensively, recording 13 saves while allowing two goals.
Will Meredith and Will Johnston netted one goal apiece to lead Grayson County’s offensive attack.
Defensively for the Cougars, goalkeeper Jackson Kane recorded four saves while allowing three goals.
LaRue County 6, Grayson County 0
LaRue County pulled away to shut out visiting Grayson County 6-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Dalton Cooper (two goals, one assist), Ashton Silva (two goals), Carsen DeVary (one goal, one assist), Alec Silva (one goal), Carter Peace (one assist) and Keelin Plouvier (one assist) combined to account for LaRue County’s offense in the boys’ high school soccer match.
Defensively for LaRue County, goalkeeper Charlie Hite recorded a shutout. Hite logged two saves.
Grayson County goalkeeper Thomas Haycraft recorded four saves in the Cougars’ loss.
