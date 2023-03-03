Grayson County suffered a season-ending loss as host Edmonson County prevailed 64-53 in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The loss eliminated Grayson County from the tournament. Grayson County exited the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season 9-20.
Following the win, Edmonson County improved to 17-12. The win allowed Edmonson County to advance to the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament title game.
Edmonson County managed to edge the Cougars 10-8 in the opening quarter.
Remaining out in front midway through the postseason matchup, Edmonson County led 25-21 at halftime.
The Wildcats led the Cougars 43-34 at the conclusion of the third quarter.
Edmonson County shot 48.9% (23-of-47) from the field, made three of 15 three-point field goal attempts, shot 62.5% (15-of-24) from the free throw line, and outrebounded the Cougars 39-23.
Braxton Highbaugh led Edmonson County with a double-double, scoring 21 points and pulling down 13 rebounds.
Delivering another double-double for Edmonson County, Braden Wall netted 19 points and cleared out 13 rebounds.
Nearly reaching double figures in scoring for Edmonson County, Will Alexander posted nine points.
The other scorers for Edmonson County were Caden Mills (six points), Zander Bass (six points) and Tyler Anderson (three points).
Grayson County shot 36.2% (17-of-47) from the field, connected on seven of 27 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 60% (12-of-20) from the free throw line.
Jack Logsdon scored 15 points to lead the Cougars. Logsdon made four of 13 three-point field goal attempts.
Finishing directly behind Logsdon in scoring for Grayson County, River Blanton netted 14 points.
Finishing near double figures for the Cougars, Spencer Langdon tossed in eight points.
Contributing offensively, Landon Haycraft (five points), Brayden Childress (four points), Kadin Hanshaw (four points) and Dillon Horn (three points) provided Grayson County’s additional scoring.
