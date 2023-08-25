Grayson County was held scoreless as visiting Barren County pulled away to win 4-0 in a boys’ high school soccer match on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 1-2, and Barren County improved to 2-1.
The Trojans used a balanced offensive attack to defeat the Cougars.
Logan Gerber, John Edberg, Junius Smith and Jakeb Walden each scored one goal for the Trojans.
Contributing to Barren County’s offensive effort, Paul Edberg, Alan Edberg and Griffin Reynolds distributed one assist apiece.
Instrumental in Barren County’s victory, goalkeeper Calib Self recorded a shutout. Self registered seven saves for Barren County, turning away several quality shots from the Cougars.
Defensively for Grayson County, goalkeeper Thomas Haycraft recorded 11 saves.
Rivals from bordering regions, Grayson County and Barren County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 boys’ high school soccer season.
