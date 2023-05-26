Breckinridge County held Grayson County scoreless in a late-season matchup, shutting out the Cougars 4-0 on Thursday, May 11.
The Fighting Tigers forced the Cougars to play from behind throughout the game. Breckinridge County plated one run in each of the first three innings.
Chase Hardesty claimed the win on the mound for the Fighting Tigers. Hardesty pitched a complete game, allowing five hits while holding the Cougars scoreless and recording six strikeouts. The Breckinridge County pitcher gave up one walk.
Gage Napier took the loss on the mound for the Cougars. Napier allowed three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out one.
Breckinridge County edged Grayson County 6-5 in the hit column.
Hardesty (one hit), Jonah Miller (two hits, one RBI), Adam Howell (one hit, two RBIs), Brett Hinton (one hit), Lance Poole (one hit) and Brody Butler (one RBI) each contributed at the plate for Breckinridge County in its shutout win.
Eli Watson, Levi Rogers, Camden Brothers, Jeren VanMeter and Landon Shiarella each collected one hit for the Cougars.
Defensively, Grayson County turned in an error-free performance.
