Grayson County suffered its first setback in the 2023 high school baseball season as visiting Hancock County pulled away to win 18-0 in four innings on Monday, March 20.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Hancock County met for the first time in the 2023 high school baseball season.
Setting the tone during its opening at-bat, Hancock County erupted for eight runs in the top half of the first inning.
Logan Willis earned the win on the mound for the Hornets. Working out of a starting role, Willis pitched a one-hitter, recording seven strikeouts.
Grayson County starting pitcher Landon Shiarella suffered the loss on the mound. Shiarella pitched one-third of an inning.
The Hornets outhit the Cougars 13-1. Cole Dixon (four hits, three RBIs), Kaleb Keown (two hits, two RBIs), Drew Lyday (two hits), Colin Johnson (one hit, three RBIs), Ryan Jones (one hit, one RBI), Jack Roberts (one hit, one RBI), Austin Volocko (one hit, one RBI) and Aiden Taylor (one hit, one RBI) each produced at the plate for the Hornets.
Dixon homered for Hancock County in its shutout win.
Camden Brothers connected for Grayson County’s only hit in the non-district high school baseball game.
Defensively, Grayson County committed two errors.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Hancock County on Friday, April 28.
