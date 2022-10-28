Grayson County was held scoreless as visiting Owensboro pulled away to win 55-0 in a Class 5A, District 1 game on Friday, Oct. 21.
Following the loss, Grayson County dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-2 in Class 5A, District 1, while Owensboro improved to 7-2 overall and 5-0.
The Red Devils set the tone early, outscoring the Cougars 14-0 in the first quarter.
Owensboro stretched its lead prior to halftime, putting the game out of Grayson County’s reach midway through the matchup. The Red Devils led 41-0 at halftime and remained in control throughout the second half.
Owensboro rushed 18 times for 151 yards. Leading Owensboro on the ground, Kenyatta Carbon rushed four times for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Following Carbon, Deion Winstead rushed six times for 65 yards and two touchdowns for the Red Devils.
Contributing on the ground for Owensboro, Xander Early and Trevor Delacey added one rushing touchdown apiece.
Perfect through the air for Owensboro, Kasey Boone completed eight of eight passes for 105 yards.
Taveon Bennett emerged as Owensboro’s leading receiver, reeling in four receptions for 46 yards.
Producing on special teams for the Red Devils, Evan Hampton and Javion Robinson each returned a punt for a touchdown.
Kicker Andrew Lanz connected on six of six PAT attempts for Owensboro in the district game.
Hunter Felty paced Grayson County’s limited offensive effort, completing seven of nine passes for 59 yards.
Waylon Bruce and Jeren VanMeter each hauled in two receptions for the Cougars.
Bruce rushed nine times for 22 yards in the shutout loss.
Defensively, Kenton Cornwell recorded a team-high six tackles for the Cougars.
Producing in the secondary for Grayson County, Felty recorded an interception. Felty returned the picked-off pass 30 yards.
Grayson County was slated to visit Hart County for a regular season finale on Friday, Oct. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.