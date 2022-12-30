Grayson County remained in the loss column as the Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences pulled away to win 65-56 in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Grayson County dropped to 3-7.
Grayson County shot 33.3% (19-of-57) from the field, 26.3% (five-of-19) from three-point range, and 68.4% (13-of-19) from the free throw line in the short effort.
Jack Logsdon poured in 25 points to lead the Cougars. Logsdon, who hauled down eight rebounds, connected on three of eight three-point field goal attempts in the tournament game.
Joining Logsdon in double figures for the Cougars, River Blanton scored 14 points and Zak Bratcher netted 10 points.
Blanton narrowly missed recording a double-double for Grayson County in the tournament matchup, pulling down nine rebounds.
Rounding out Grayson County’s individual scoring, Landon Haycraft and Camden Brothers chipped in five points and two points, respectively.
