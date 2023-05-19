Grayson County swept a 12th District softball series from Butler County, winning 5-4 and 11-10.
The Cougars notched back-to-back one-run wins over Butler County May 9-10.
Grayson County 11, Butler County 10
Grayson County held on to edge Butler County 11-10 in Leitchfield on Wednesday, May 10.
Landon Shiarella claimed the win on the mound for the Cougars. Shiarella surrendered four runs on eight hits over three and two-thirds innings, recording five strikeouts.
Parker Pendley took the loss on the mound for the Bears. Pendley pitched one and two-thirds innings, allowing two runs on three hits.
Levi Rogers started on the mound for the Cougars. Rogers lasted three and one-third innings, allowing six runs on five hits while registering six strikeouts.
Jake McKee started on the mound for the Bears. McKee pitched two innings, allowing six runs on five hits.
Shiarella (one hit, two RBIs), Rogers (two hits, three RBIs), Eli Watson (two hits, two RBIs), Hunter Felty (two hits, one RBI), Chase Baunach (two hits), Jeren VanMeter (one hit, one RBI), Landon Haycraft (one hit), Camden Brothers (one hit) and Gage Napier (one hit) comprised Grayson County’s offensive attack.
Butler County plated 10 runs on 13 hits. Pendley (one RBI), Kolton Hudson (four hits, three RBIs), Layton Phelps (three hits), Will Embry (two hits, two RBIs), Clay Vincent (one hit, one RBI), Garrett Phelps (one hit, one RBI), Justin Castlen (one hit, one RBI) and Jay Peralta (one hit) each delivered offensively for the Bears. Providing a lift at the plate for Butler County, Hudson homered in the district game.
Grayson County 5, Butler County 4
Grayson County managed to outlast Butler County 5-4 in a 12th District baseball game in Morgantown on Tuesday, May 9.
Camden Brothers pitched a complete game for Grayson County and claimed the win on the mound. Brothers limited Butler County to two hits while allowing zero earned runs and registering seven strikeouts.
Butler County starting pitcher Will Embry took the loss on the mound. Embry pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing four earned runs on five hits while recording three strikeouts.
Clay Vincent pitched three and one-third innings in relief for Butler County, holding the Cougars scoreless. Vincent allowed one hit and struck out two.
The Cougars outhit Butler County 7-2.
Brothers (one hit, two RBIs), Jeren VanMeter (two hits), Chase Baunach (two hits), Eli Watson (one hit, one RBI), Landon Haycraft (one hit) and Landon Shiarella (one RBI) each excelled at the plate for Grayson County in its one-run win.
Butler County scored four runs on two hits. Garrett Phelps (one hit), Parker Pendley (one hit), Justin Castlen (one RBI) and Clay Vincent (one RBI) each connected at the plate for Butler County in the district matchup.
