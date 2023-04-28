Grayson County swept Whitesville Trinity in a 12th District baseball series Monday, April 17-Tuesday, April 18.
The Cougars entered the current week with a pair of 12th District series remaining versus Edmonson County and Butler County.
Grayson County 11, Whitesville Trinity 8: Grayson County defeated visiting Whitesville Trinity 11-8 in a 12th District baseball game on Tuesday, April 18.
Homestanding Grayson County outhit Whitesville Trinity 16-9.
Grayson County starting pitcher Camden Brothers picked up the win on the mound. Brothers allowed five runs on five hits over six innings, recording four strikeouts.
Closing out the game on the mound, Landon Shiarella pitched one inning in relief for the Cougars.
Nate Hernandez took the loss for the Raiders. Hernandez surrendered eight runs on 13 hits over four and one-third innings, striking out two.
Brothers, Shiarella, Levi Rogers, Eli Watson and Chase Baunach each delivered multiple hits for the Cougars. Rogers led Grayson County at the plate, finishing four-for-four with a home run and four RBIs.
Both Rogers and Watson drilled two doubles for the Cougars. Supplying another extra-base hit for Grayson County, Brothers added a double of his own.
Helping to move runners around the bases, Shiarella drove in three runs.
Chipping in at the plate for Grayson County, Landon Haycraft, Jeren VanMeter and Hunter Felty added one hit each.
Landon Huff, Steven James Jr. and Gavin Howard each collected two hits for the Raiders. James Jr. delivered three RBIs while Hernandez and Huff each drove in two runs.
Chipping in at the plate for Whitesville Trinity, Hernandez and Nolan Mills each connected for one hit.
Grayson County 4, Whitesville Trinity 3: Winning on the road, Grayson County outlasted Whitesville Trinity 4-3 in a 12th District baseball game on Monday, April 17.
Grayson County scored four runs on seven hits.
Gage Napier claimed the win on the mound for the Cougars. Napier allowed three runs on 12 hits, registering eight strikeouts over seven innings.
Landon Huff took the loss on the mound for the Raiders. Huff allowed four runs on six hits over six and two-thirds innings, recording nine strikeouts.
Andrew Butler led Grayson County at the plate, collecting two hits in four at-bats.
In addition to Butler, Landon Haycraft (one hit, one RBI), Eli Watson (one hit, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (one hit), Landon Shiarella (one hit) and Levi Rogers (one hit) each produced at the plate for Grayson County in its district win. Shiarella legged out a triple for the Cougars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.