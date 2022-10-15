Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic at Ohio County High School Dec. 20-22.
The Ohio County-hosted holiday tournament will feature boys’ high school basketball teams from multiple regions.
Grayson County is scheduled to meet Warren East in the opening round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
The Cougars are matched up against North Hardin Classical in the second round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Grayson County is slated to face Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences during the third round of the Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Following an appearance in the Third Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15. Grayson County is the reigning 12th District champion.
Several experienced players are due back on the court for Grayson County in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
Head coach Travis Johnston guides the Cougars.
The Grayson County boys’ basketball team will open preseason practice in mid-October.
