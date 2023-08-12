Grayson County will host longtime rival Breckinridge County for its opener in the 2023-24 boys’ high school basketball season.
The Cougars’ schedule has been taking shape over the offseason.
The Grayson County-Breckinridge County boys’ basketball game is slated for Tuesday, Nov. 28. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in Leitchfield.
The Cougars and Fighting Tigers compete in bordering districts. Familiar foes, Grayson County (12th District) and Breckinridge County (11th District) met twice during the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
The Cougars defeated the Fighting Tigers 72-62 in a 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Jack Logsdon and Kadin Hanshaw, then eighth graders, combined to lead Grayson County past Breckinridge County in the 2022-23 season opener, scoring 21 points and 20 points, respectively.
However, Breckinridge County won the most recent matchup between the two teams. Breckinridge County pulled away to beat Grayson County 56-37 on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Following a loss to Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 12th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022-23 season 9-20.
Head coach Travis Johnston guides the Cougars.
After finishing as the 11th District runner-up and reaching the semifinals of the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Breckinridge County exited the 2022-23 season 12-18. Breckinridge County showed improvement late in the 2022-23 season.
Head coach Jeff LaGrange guides the Fighting Tigers.
Grayson County players have remained active and been productive over the offseason. The Cougars will open preseason practice in mid-October.
