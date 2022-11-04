Grayson County is slated to host Bullitt Central for its home opener in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season on Thursday, Dec. 1.
The Cougars are scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. The Travis Johnston-coached Cougars, following an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, concluded the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Bullitt Central finished as the 23rd District runner-up and made an appearance in the Region 6 Boys’ Basketball Tournament during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars exited the 2021-22 season 19-12.
The Cougars have additional regular season games on tap versus Bullitt Central, Campbellsville, Ohio County, Edmonson County, Central Hardin, Adair County, Warren East, North Hardin Classical, Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences, Glasgow, Todd County Central, Muhlenberg County, Franklin County, Butler County, McLean County, Whitesville Trinity, Owensboro Catholic, Apollo, Meade County, Henderson County, Daviess County and Hancock County.
The Cougars opened preseason practice in mid-October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.