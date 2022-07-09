Grayson County is scheduled to host Edmonson County for its opener in the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Aug. 19.
Kickoff for the Grayson County-Edmonson County football game is set for 7 p.m. in Leitchfield.
The Cougars blanked the Wildcats when the two teams met during the 2021 high school football season. Grayson County shut out Edmonson County 43-0 in a season opener on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.
In addition to Edmonson County, Grayson County has regular season games scheduled versus McCreary Central, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
Head coach Bryan Jones guides the Cougars. Grayson County concluded the 2021 high school football season 4-7. The Cougars notched wins over Edmonson County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County in 2021.
Head coach Zach Vincent guides the Wildcats. Edmonson County exited the 2021 high school football season 0-10.
Grayson County is slated to open preseason practice following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Grayson County High School Football 2022 Schedule
Aug. 19 Edmonson County, 7 p.m.
Aug. 26 vs. McCreary Central, 6 p.m. (at Barren County)
Sept. 2 at McLean County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 9 at Butler County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 at Graves County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 23 Muhlenberg County, 7 p.m.
Sept. 29 Breckinridge County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Ohio County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 21 Owensboro, 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 at Hart County, 7 p.m.
