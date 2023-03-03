Grayson County is scheduled to host Fort Knox for its opener in the 2023 high school baseball season on Monday, March 13.
Head coach Jody Nutt is preparing to guide the Cougars in the upcoming high school baseball campaign.
Nutt is set to enter his second season as Grayson County head coach after taking over for former skipper Danny Clark.
Grayson County competes in the 12th District. In addition to Grayson County, the 12th District includes Butler County, Edmonson County and Whitesville Trinity.
Grayson County compiled a 7-17 record in the 2022 high school baseball season. The Cougars’ previous campaign ended following a loss to Edmonson County in the semifinals of the 2022 12th District Baseball Tournament.
Several experienced players are slated to return for Grayson County in the 2023 high school baseball season.
Grayson County is due to visit Fort Knox for a return game on Friday, April 21.
Numerous familiar opponents fill Grayson County’s 2023 schedule. In addition to Fort Knox, Grayson County’s 2023 schedule includes games versus Caverna, Hopkins County Central, Hancock County, McLean County, Daviess County, North Hardin, Owensboro, Ohio County, Meade County, Breckinridge County, Warren Central, Whitesville Trinity, Webster County, Edmonson County and Butler County.
The 3rd Region alignment for the 2023 high school baseball season is as follows: 9th District — Apollo, Daviess County, Owensboro, Owensboro Catholic; 10th District — McLean County, Muhlenberg County, Ohio County; 11th District — Breckinridge County, Hancock County, Meade County; 12th District — Butler County, Edmonson County, Grayson County, Trinity (Whitesville).
