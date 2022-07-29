Grayson County is slated to host Hopkins County Central for its second scrimmage in the 2022 high school football preseason on Friday, Aug. 12.
The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Bryan Jones, opened preseason practice on Sunday, July 10.
Grayson County concluded the 2021 high school football season 4-7. The Cougars notched wins over Edmonson County, McLean County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County in 2021. Grayson County competes in Class 5A, District 1. The Cougars lost to Class 5A, District 1 foe Owensboro in the opening round of the 2021 KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs. Owensboro is a perennial title contender.
Hopkins County Central, which competes in Class 4A, District 1, ended the 2021 high school football season 6-5. The Storm posted wins over Webster County, Muhlenberg County, Todd County Central, Ballard Memorial, Calloway County and McLean County in 2021. Hopkins County Central lost to Class 4A, District 1 nemesis Hopkinsville in the first round of the 2021 KHSAA Class 4A Playoffs.
Head coach William Manning guides Hopkins County Central.
The Cougars and Storm aren’t scheduled to meet in the 2022 high school football season.
Grayson County’s schedule for the 2022 season includes games versus Edmonson County, McCreary Central, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County. The Cougars are due to host rival Edmonson County for a season opener on Friday, Aug. 19. Grayson County will meet the Wildcats in the annual Tobacco Bowl. The Tobacco Bowl is one of the area’s most highly anticipated high school football games.
The Grayson County High School Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held prior to the kickoff of the upcoming preseason game between the Cougars and the Storm.
The Grayson County-Hopkins County Central football scrimmage is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.
— Submitted
