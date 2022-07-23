GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is slated to host Muhlenberg County for its Homecoming in the 2022 high school football season on Friday, Sept. 23.
The Cougars and Mustangs are longtime rivals.
The Grayson County Football Alumni Association will host a pregame Homecoming party prior to the game between the Cougars and the Mustangs. The pre-game party will start at 3:30 p.m. and feature music, prizes, a tailgate, school tour/access, a silent auction and a bonfire.
The inclement weather location for the pre-game event will be the Commons Area.
In addition, there will be a food drive. Admission of canned goods to support the Grayson County Alliance Food Pantry will be accepted.
Grayson County notched a win over its familiar foe during the 2021 high school football season. The Cougars pulled away to beat Muhlenberg County 50-13 in Greenville on Sept. 24, 2021.
Grayson County’s schedule for the 2022 season includes games versus Muhlenberg County, Edmonson County, McCreary Central, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Breckinridge County, Ohio County, Owensboro and Hart County.
Kickoff for the upcoming Grayson County-Muhlenberg County game is set for 7 p.m. in Leitchfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.