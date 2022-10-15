Grayson County is scheduled to host the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic Wednesday, Dec. 28-Friday, Dec. 30.
Under the direction of Coach Travis Johnston, Grayson County is slated to meet Glasgow in the opening round of the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Teams from multiple regions are poised to compete in the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic. A schedule for the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic will be published at a later date.
The Cougars are scheduled to tip off the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season at Breckinridge County on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
In addition to hosting the Owensboro Health Holiday Classic, Grayson County is scheduled to compete in the Domino’s Tip Off Classic (at Campbellsville), Beaver Dam Tourism Hall of Fame Classic (at Ohio County) and German American Bank Classic (at Bowling Green) during the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
Following an appearance in the Third Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament at the Owensboro Sportscenter, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15. Grayson County is the reigning 12th District champion.
Several experienced players are due back on the court for Grayson County in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season. The Cougars have been active during the offseason, preparing for the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball campaign.
Grayson County will open preseason practice later in the month.
