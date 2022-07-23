GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to meet Franklin County in the German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School on Saturday, January 7, 2023.
The Cougars and Flyers did not meet during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season.
The German American Bank Classic will feature boys’ high school basketball teams from multiple regions. In addition to Grayson County, Muhlenberg County and Ohio County will represent the Third Region in the Bowling Green High School-hosted classic.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. The Travis Johnston-coached Cougars, following an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, concluded the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Franklin County, following a loss to longtime rival Western Hills in the semifinals of the 41st District Boys’ Basketball Tournament, exited the 2021-22 season 9-20.
Head coach Jonathan Moore guides the Flyers.
The Cougars are scheduled to open preseason practice in mid-October. Prior to tipping off the 2022-23 season, Grayson County will be on the court for scrimmage games.
Several familiar opponents fill Grayson County’s 2022-23 schedule.
