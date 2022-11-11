Grayson County is scheduled to meet Henderson County in the 2022-23 Ruoff Mortgage Classic.
The Grayson County-Henderson County boys’ basketball matchup is slated to be played as part of the 2022-23 Ruoff Mortgage Classic at the Owensboro SportsCenter at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4.
Grayson County is the reigning 12th District boys’ basketball champion. The Cougars, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, made an appearance in the 2021-22 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Following a loss to Hancock County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Henderson County is the defending 6th District boys’ basketball champion. The Colonels, under the guidance of head coach Tyler Smithhart, made an appearance in the 2021-22 2nd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament. Following a loss to Hopkins County Central in the first round of the 2nd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Henderson County exited the 2021-22 season 18-13.
Both the Cougars and the Colonels opened preseason practice in mid-October. Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for a season opener on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Henderson County is slated to visit Bowling Green on Tuesday, Nov. 29 for another season opener.
The full schedule for the Ruoff Mortgage Classic will be published in a future edition.
