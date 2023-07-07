Grayson County is set to compete in Class 5, District 4 during the 2023 high school football season.
Following realignment, which the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) finalized in January, Grayson County made the move from Class 5A, District 1. In Class 5A, District 1, Grayson County competed with Owensboro, Graves County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County and Ohio County.
In addition to Grayson County, Class 5A, District 4 includes Bullitt Central, Moore, North Bullitt and Seneca. Grayson County did not meet any of its new district rivals during the 2022 high school football season.
After making an appearance in the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, Grayson County exited the 2022 high school football season 4-7. The Cougars, under the direction of Coach Bryan Jones, notched wins over Edmonson County, Muhlenberg County, Breckinridge County and Ohio County during the 2022 high school football season. Grayson County dropped games to Barren County, McLean County, Butler County, Graves County, Owensboro, Hart County and Greenwood in 2022. Greenwood defeated Grayson County 36-14 in the opening round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs.
Bullitt Central made the move from Class 5A, District 3. After falling to Seneca in the opening round of the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, Bullitt Central exited the 2022 season 5-6.
Moore made the move from Class 4A, District 3. The Mustangs compiled a 3-7 record in the 2022 season and missed out on advancing to the KHSAA Class 4A Playoffs.
Both North Bullitt and Seneca competed in Class 5A, District 4 during the 2022 season. Following an appearance in the KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs, North Bullitt ended its stint in the 2022 season 1-10.
Seneca, a much-improved team, managed to reach the second round of the 2022 KHSAA Class 5A Playoffs and compiled an 8-4 record.
The Cougars will open preseason practice following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period.
Finalized kickoff times for Grayson County’s games in the 2023 high school football season will be published at a later time. Grayson County’s schedule for the 2023 high school football season follows.
