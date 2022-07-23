GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to open the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season at Hart County on Monday, Aug. 8.
The Cougars edged the Raiders 1-0 when the two teams met during the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Ethan Saltsman, finished runner-up to Meade County in the 11th District during the 2021 boys’ high school soccer campaign. Meade County pulled away to defeat the Cougars 8-1 in the 2021 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match.
After finishing runner-up in the 11th District, Grayson County lost to Daviess County in the opening round of the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament. Daviess County blanked the Cougars 9-0 in the first round of the Third Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament, which was held at Meade County High School.
Grayson County compiled a 6-11-2 record in the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season.
Hart County lost to Taylor County in the semifinals of the 2021 18th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament. Following the loss to Taylor County, Hart County exited the 2021 boys’ high school soccer season 10-10-1.
The Raiders will enter the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season looking to advance out of the 18th District and make a return to the Fifth Region Tournament.
Head coach Jeremy Johnson guides the Raiders.
Grayson County is preparing for its season opener. The Cougars, following the conclusion of the KHSAA Dead Period, started preseason practice earlier in the month.
