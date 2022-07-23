GRAYSON COUNTY NEWS
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Breckinridge County for its opener in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
The Cougars and Fighting Tigers are longtime rivals. Grayson County defeated Breckinridge County 61-55 in a 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season opener.
Excelling at various times, Grayson County beat Breckinridge County twice during the 2021-22 boys’ high school basketball season. The Cougars topped the Fighting Tigers in the second half of the 2021-22 season, prevailing 67-51 on Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Grayson County, under the direction of head coach Travis Johnston, captured the 2021-22 12th District boys’ basketball championship. After making an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2021-22 season 14-15.
Breckinridge County, following a loss to Hancock County in the semifinals of the 11th District Boys’ Basketball Tournament, exited the 2021-22 season 7-20.
Along with Breckinridge County, Grayson County’s 2022-23 schedule includes games versus Bullitt Central, Campbellsville, Ohio County, Edmonson County, Central Hardin, Adair County, Todd County Central, Muhlenberg County, Franklin County, Russellville, Butler County, McLean County, Whitesville Trinity, Owensboro Catholic, Meade County, Daviess County and Hancock County, among others. The Cougars’ finalized 2022-23 schedule will be published at a later time.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Breckinridge County for a home game on Feb. 7, 2023.
The Cougars will open preseason practice in mid-October. Several experienced players are due back on the court for Grayson County in the 2022-23 boys’ high school basketball season.
Tip-off for the Grayson County-Breckinridge County boys’ basketball season opener is set for 7 p.m.
