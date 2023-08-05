Grayson County is scheduled to visit Nelson County for its opener in the 2023 boys’ high school soccer season on Tuesday, Aug. 8.
The start time for the match is 6:30 p.m.
The Cougars and Cardinals did not meet during the 2022 boys’ high school soccer season.
Grayson County, under the direction of Coach Ethan Saltsman, finished as the 11th District Runner-up and made an appearance in the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament during the 2022 season.
The Cougars compiled a 5-17-1 record in the 2022 season, notching wins over Edmonson County, Butler County, Barren County and Hart County. Grayson County defeated Edmonson County both during the regular season and in the 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
Meade County managed to defeat the Cougars in the 2022 11th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament title match.
The Cougars’ 2022 season ended following a loss to Muhlenberg County in the opening round of the 3rd Region Boys’ Soccer Tournament.
Following a loss to rival Thomas Nelson in the semifinals of the 19th District Boys’ Soccer Tournament, Nelson County exited the 2022 season 1-16.
Boys’ high school soccer teams from throughout the state are preparing to take the field for season openers.
Grayson County opened preseason practice earlier in the month.
