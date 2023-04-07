Halting a four-game losing skid, Grayson County topped visiting Ohio County 9-5 on Thursday, March 30.
The Cougars returned to the win column following losses to Hancock County, Thomas Nelson, North Hardin and Owensboro. With the win, Grayson County improved to 3-4.
Ohio County plated one run in the top half of the first inning but couldn’t maintain its early momentum. Facing a one-run deficit, Grayson County crossed home plate four times in the bottom half of the third inning.
Extending its lead, Grayson County added two runs in the bottom half of the fourth inning to move ahead 6-1.
Grayson County starting pitcher Gage Napier claimed the win on the mound. Napier surrendered three runs on four hits over six innings, striking out three.
Contributing on the mound for Grayson County, Landon Shiarella pitched one inning in relief. Shiarella recorded the last three outs to earn the save.
Ashton Farris took the loss on the mound for the Eagles. Farris pitched four and one-third innings, allowing six runs on nine hits while striking out three.
The Cougars outhit the Eagles 10-6.
Napier (two hits), Shiarella (one hit), Eli Watson (two hits, three RBIs), Levi Rogers (two hits, one RBI), Jeren VanMeter (one hit), Landon Haycraft (one hit) and Hunter Felty (one hit) each delivered at the plate for Grayson County in the win.
Watson homered for the Cougars.
Farris (one hit), Graydon Barnard (one hit, one RBI), Derek Bradley (one hit, one RBI), Jayden Taylor (one hit), Jaylen Walker (one hit), Davey Hiner (one hit) and Caleb Lloyd (one RBI) each contributed one hit for the Eagles.
Defensively, Grayson County and Ohio County each committed two errors.
Third Region rivals, Grayson County and Ohio County aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2023 high school baseball season.
