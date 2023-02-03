Winning for the second time in three games, Grayson County topped Apollo 56-43 in a boys’ high school basketball game on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Excelling offensively, Grayson County shot 56.8% (21-of-37) from the field, connected on nine of 18 shots from three-point range, and shot 62.5% (five-of-eight) from the free throw line.
Inside, Grayson County outrebounded Apollo 20-18.
Spencer Langdon scored 17 points to lead Grayson County to the win. Langdon hit five of six three-point field goal attempts.
Joining Langdon in double figures for Grayson County, Jack Logsdon and River Blanton netted 11 points apiece.
Finishing one shot short of reaching double figures for the Cougars, Landon Haycraft added eight points.
Aiding the winning team offensively, Brody Armstrong (three points), Dillon Horn (two points), Brayden Childress (two points) and Camden Brothers (two points) provided the rest of Grayson County’s scoring in the boys’ high school basketball game.
Logsdon paced Grayson County inside, corralling eight rebounds.
Apollo shot 28.6% (12-of-42) from the field, finished four-of-17 (23.5%) from three-point range, and shot 71.4% (15-of-21) from the free throw line.
Zjhan Tutt paced Apollo, scoring 17 points and claiming seven rebounds for the Eagles. Tutt was the lone Apollo player to reach double figures in scoring.
Kobe Kelly (seven points), Kajiah Green (seven points), Donte Dixon (five points), Morgan Eans (four points) and Michael Hein (three points) accompanied Tutt in Apollo’s scoring column.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.