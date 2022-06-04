The Grayson County High School bass fishing team won the Central Hardin Open on Saturday, May 21.
The duo of River Blanton and Braeden Sadler finished second to lead Grayson County in the Central Hardin-hosted bass fishing tournament.
Contributing to Grayson County’s win, Brady Stone and Eli Watson finished fourth in the Central Hardin Open.
In all, four boats competed for Grayson County in the tournament.
Earlier in the season, Grayson County won the Region 1 championship and competed in the state tournament.
Blanton and Sadler are slated to compete again later in the month. Preparing to represent the Grayson County High School bass fishing program, Blanton and Sadler are poised to fish in the SAF National Championship at McFarland Park in Florence, Alabama June 22-25.
