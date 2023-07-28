Host Grayson County won its GRVC 7-on-7 Tournament on Friday, July 21.
The Cougars, under the guidance of Coach Bryan Jones, defeated four familiar rivals on the way to capturing the 7-on-7 passing tournament title.
Grayson County notched wins over Breckinridge County, Butler County, Hancock County and Edmonson County to win the high school football 7-on-7 passing tournament title.
During the 2022 high school football season, three Grayson County quarterbacks combined to complete 95 passes for 997 yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games.
Grayson County rushed 366 times for 1,195 yards and 18 touchdowns during the 2022 high school football season.
The Cougars’ 2023 schedule includes games versus Breckinridge County, Butler County, Hancock County, Edmonson County, Marshall County, McLean County, Moore, Bullitt Central, North Bullitt, Seneca and Hancock County.
High school football teams from throughout the state are preparing to compete in season openers. Grayson County is a member of Class 5A, District 4. Across the state, high school football teams will compete in six different classes.
Grayson County is scheduled to visit Edmonson County for its opener in the 2023 high school football season on Friday, Aug. 18. The Cougars and Wildcats are preparing to meet in the annual Tobacco Bowl. Kickoff for the Grayson County-Edmonson County football game is set for 7 p.m. in Brownsville.
