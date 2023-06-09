The Leitchfield City Council and Leitchfield Utilities Commission held a joint meeting Monday night, so councilmembers could have a question and answer session with utilities commissioners.
Leitchfield Utilities Commission Chairman Bob Crawford addressed councilmembers’ questions alongside employees of Leitchfield Utilities and his fellow commissioners.
Leitchfield City Councilman Dennis Fentress said the two entities need to have better communication with one another and asked what the procedure is for a business developer to garner utilities.
Crawford said the developer would apply at Leitchfield City Hall and share the location of the development as well as what kind of demand it will have for utilities.
Fentress then asked whether Leitchfield Utilities has any incentives for owners or developers, to which Crawford said there are none in place currently.
Crawford noted that the recent completion of the new Leitchfield water plant was a significant improvement to Leitchfield Utilities’ offerings. The project, he said, was originally estimated at $8 million, but ultimately cost $13 million. To fund it, Leitchfield Utilities borrowed $10.1 million and received a $3 million grant.
“The next big item is at the wastewater treatment plant,” Crawford said.
According to Crawford, the wastewater (sewer) treatment plant’s current location dates back to 1980 and has undergone one major addition.
Leitchfield Utilities has hired engineering firm HMV to develop a facilities plan for a new wastewater treatment plant, and, with the rising cost of infrastructure, “that could tie up a lot of our capital, as well,” Crawford said.
He said that, in the next few years, Leitchfield will have to have another wastewater treatment plant, and, judging by the timetable of the new water plant, it can be expected to take six to eight years to complete.
According to Robin Strader, a water quality specialist at the Leitchfield wastewater treatment plant, the plant’s peak flow is supposed to be 5 million gallons per day, but it is currently closer to 4.5 million.
As a result, Crawford said, any development that would produce around 1 million gallons of sewage per day or better could not be accommodated.
Crawford said HMV is also analyzing and researching whether Leitchfield Utilities can maintain its current plant.
Closing the discussion, councilmembers again requested that the Utilities Commission broadcast its meetings live, and Crawford said the commissioners would discuss doing so.
In other business, the city council:
- Received an update on pending litigation from Leitchfield City Attorney Earlene Wilson, who said a judgment tendered by Circuit Judge Bruce Butler on May 16 dismissed all claims by RMI. She also said there is 30-day appeal period, which expires June 15.
- Held and approved the second and final readings of Leitchfield’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Amended Budget and FY 2023-2024 Proposed Budget ordinances, as well as the ordinance relating to the regulatory license fee for sale of alcoholic beverages.
- Heard from Leitchfield Parks & Recreation Director Tammee Saltsman that animals have recently been endangered and, in one instance, seriously injured by fishing lines, hooks, and other supplies’ being left in the parking lot of James D. Beville Community Park. She encouraged community members to clean up after themselves when fishing.
- Approved a resolution authorizing Mayor Harold Miller to execute the 2023-2024 Municipal Road Aid Contract in the amount of $145,340.46.
- Approved the second and final readings of ordinances rezoning the Warren RECC property located at 107 Electric Ave. from R-2 to C-1 and the property located at the southwest intersection of Grayson Springs Road and William Thomason Byway from R-2 to C-1.
