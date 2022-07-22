The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved its list of Flex road fund projects for the year.
The list of projects was presented during the fiscal court’s regular meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and it will now go on to the state for final approval.
The eight projects will total $395,655 and are as follows:
District 1
0.5 mile of patching on Hickory Flats Road from mile point 0.00 on Hwy 3210 to mile point 3.483 at the Nelson Road intersection for $32,971.25.
0.5 mile of patching on Timberland Drive from mile point 0.00 on Hwy 1214 to mile point 0.479 (the end of county maintenance) for $32,971.25.
District 2
1 mile of patching on Sipes School Road from mile point 0.00 on Free Zion Road to mile point 1.144 on Coon Skelton Road for $65,942.50.
District 3
1 mile of patching on Lewis School Road from mile point 0.00 on Lilac Road to mile point 3.478 (end of county maintenance) for $65,942,50.
District 4
1 mile of patching on Little Clifty Road from mile point 0.00 on Lacon Skaggs Road to mile point 2.383 on Hwy 1168 for $65,942.50.
District 5
1 mile of patching on Lone Oak Road from mile point 0.00 on Hwy 479 to mile point 2.014 on Hwy 224 for $65,942.50.
District 6
0.5 mile of patching on Frontage Road from mile point 0.00 on Hwy 187 to mile point 1.107 on Black Rock Road for $32,971.25.
0.5 mile of patching on Blackrock Road from mile point 1.393 on Frontage Road to mile point 2.287 on Hwy 62 for $32,971.25.
In other business, the fiscal court approved a petition to change the name of Laurel Fork Drive to Yoder Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.