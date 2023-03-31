The Grayson County Clerk’s Office has announced that, effective the May primary election, the county will have only seven voting locations that will be open to all local registered voters.
According to Grayson County Clerk Charlotte Willis, after many months of discussion about the best decision for the county, the Grayson County Board of Elections — which includes Willis and fellow members Sheriff Norman Chaffins, Democrat member Rebecca Mercer, and Republican member Angie Sharp — made this decision.
Willis said the change to seven vote centers will be effective for the May Primary Election and will also be the permanent voting plan for Grayson County.
The new voting locations, open to any registered Grayson County voters, will be the Centre on Main (425 South Main St. in Leitchfield); Church of Joy Gymnasium (100 Schoolhouse Rd. in Leitchfield); Caneyville Purple Flash Center (the old Caneyville school at 202 East Maple St. in Caneyville); Falls of Rough Fire Department (123 Green Farm Rd. in Falls of Rough); Rock Creek Voting House (10658 Grayson Springs Rd. in Clarkson); Clarkson Community Center/City Hall (213 Millerstown St. in Clarkson); and Big Clifty Community Center (280 Cemetery Rd. in Big Clifty).
Officials said vote centers will provide voters with the convenience of appearing at any vote center in the county to cast a ballot that contains every race and issue on which they are entitled to vote.
“We had 22 precincts total with two consolidated precincts and the Centre on Main being a vote center, giving us 16 voting locations,” said Willis. “Three of these locations (Millerstown, Horntown, and Shrewsbury) did not have running water for the precinct workers. These workers had no restroom to use and were using a porta potty for a long 13-hour day. The heating and cooling process in these locations was becoming an issue as well.”
Willis also said that finding precinct workers for every election was a struggle, and, by changing to vote centers, the county will reduce the number of precinct workers needed by half, from about 70 workers to around 35.
“That alone will save about $5,000 per election,” Willis said.
The three-day, no-excuse early voting period will continue to be held at the Centre on Main moving forward, and early voting for the May primary election will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 11; Friday, May 12; and Saturday, May 13.
The six-day, excused early voting period will take place at the Grayson County County Clerk’s Office between May 3 and May 10 (no Saturday voting) during regular business hours (Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.).
