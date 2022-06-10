The Grayson County Fiscal Court this week approved the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s rural secondary road program for the coming fiscal year, and also accepted state funding to resurface Wilson Church Road.
During the court’s regular meeting on Tuesday morning, representatives from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) presented their proposal for Grayson County roads that will benefit from this year’s rural secondary road program allotment of $1,420,203.
Projects benefitting from this year’s program will be 6.323 miles of asphalt resurfacing from KY 185 to KY 187 at a cost of $626,128 and culvert replacement on Little Short Creek (between mile points 12.660 and 12.700) at a cost of $150,000.
The remaining funding from the rural secondary road program will go towards routine maintenance and traffic ($640,200) and Grayson County Judge Executive expense ($3,875).
According to the KYTC, the rural secondary road program is funded by 22.2% of the state motor vehicle tax receipts, and these funds are allocated to all 120 counties based on a five-point formula (one-fifth ensuring funds are distributed equally among all counties, one-fifth based on rural population, one-fifth based on road miles, and two-fifths based on land area).
Money allocated to a county is not transferable to another.
At the conclusion of the KYTC presentation, the fiscal court voted to approve the 2022-2023 fiscal year rural secondary road program for Grayson County.
In addition to the rural secondary road program allotments, another Grayson County road will benefit from state funding.
The fiscal court also voted to pass a resolution accepting $124,252 in discretionary funds from the KYTC for the purpose of resurfacing Wilson Church Road.
Dates for when the work will begin on these projects were not announced during Tuesday’s meeting.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to pay Edmonson County Water District $74,488 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to assist with the replacement of the Sleepy Hollow Booster Site water intake at Nolin Lake. This supplies water to Grayson County.
- Accepted the audit of Grayson County E-911.
