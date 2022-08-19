The Grayson County Fiscal Court on Tuesday voted to provide American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist with projects in the cities of Leitchfield and Caneyville.
During Tuesday’s regular fiscal court meeting, Jeremy Woosley, a representative of the Grayson County Water District, said that, as of Aug. 1, the water district is now fully managing the City of Caneyville water system, and additional funds are needed to ensure the currently under construction Caneyville water line rehabilitation project is fully financed.
According to Woosley, the water line rehabilitation project has run over its original cost estimates due to inflation, and, with only two-to-three months remaining before it is completed, he asked the county for further financial assistance to help cover its remaining costs.
Additionally, the water district discovered that a water tank will also need to be rehabilitated at an estimated cost of at least $80,000.
With these expenses in mind, the water district requested $150,000 in ARPA funds from the county to cover both of them.
Woosley said Caneyville has around 800 active water services currently, and around 240-250 are being replaced by the water line rehabilitation project.
“That system’s got to be up to par,” said Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson, who added that, while the water district could absorb these costs, doing so would likely result in the district’s having to raise its water rates to cover the expense.
Henderson also noted, in response to community criticism regarding the county’s use of its ARPA funds, that these funds cannot be used for blacktopping roadways; rather, they are for economic development, infrastructure, and/or sewer, water, and building projects.
After discussion, the fiscal court voted to provide $150,000 in ARPA funds to the Grayson County Water District for these two projects.
After the water line rehabilitation project is completed, the water district will assume ownership of the City of Caneyville water system.
The fiscal court then, at Henderson’s recommendation, voted to provide $325,000 in ARPA funds to the City of Leitchfield for potential economic development.
Tuesday’s vote comes on the heels of the Leitchfield City Council’s vote Monday to enter into a land sales contract with a business owner to sell the city’s property on the William Thomason Byway contingent upon receiving financial support from the Grayson County Fiscal Court.
Leitchfield Mayor Rick Embry said Monday of the pending sale that the city has attracted factories to Leitchfield since 1962-63, and has also looked for retail establishments to come to Leitchfield, but, “We’ve been in dire need of a hotel for many years. This is a gigantic step forward.”
Henderson noted the county also intends to provide ARPA funds to the City of Clarkson for its sewer expansion after he meets with city officials to determine how much is needed.
“We’re all in this together,” said Henderson.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to set Grayson County’s 2022 tax rates at 6.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property and 7.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible personal property and inventory. Henderson said these rates are the same as last year’s.
- Voted to accept the 2022-2023 Flex road fund agreement and resolution.
- Voted to accept the Grayson County Hospital District’s 2022 tax rates, which are 4.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property and 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on vehicles and watercraft.
- Voted to accept the Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service’s 2022 tax rates, which are 5.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property; 11.21 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on personal property; and 1.42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.