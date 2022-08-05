The Grayson County Fiscal Court has begun the process of demolishing the former Grayson County War Memorial Hospital after accepting a bid this week to have asbestos removed from the facility.
During the fiscal court’s regular meeting on Tuesday morning, county officials opened the two bids received for the removal of asbestos from the facility.
After the asbestos is removed, the building, located in downtown Leitchfield, will be demolished.
Of the two bids received, Aegis Environmental, Inc., located out of Franklin, Tennessee, had the low bid of $114,700, and the fiscal court voted to accept Aegis’s bid.
The other bid was from Larkin Environmental for $117,665.
The Grayson County War Memorial Hospital opened on East Market Street in July of 1951. In 1979, the Grayson County hospital moved to its current location on Wallace Avenue.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to donate $25,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Grayson County Alliance to assist with the Alliance’s facility renovations.
- Approved Grayson County Jailer Jason Woosley’s request to increase the starting pay of employees at the Grayson County Detention Center from $14.25 per hour to $15 per hour in an effort to be more competitive.
- Voted to begin the petition process of discontinuing Barnett Road, which, according to Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon, is contained to a small piece of property in eastern Grayson County and is not on the county maintenance list.
