The Grayson County Fiscal Court, this week, began the process of adjusting some of its magisterial districts following the 2020 census.
This process, known as reapportionment, adjusts the boundaries of some magisterial districts to ensure that all districts have equal representation and populations.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said few changes are expected, but a couple magisterial districts will likely see changes.
According to the census data, given Grayson County’s 2020 population of 26,420, the ideal population for a magisterial district is 4,403.
District 3, represented by Magistrate Brenda Huffman, contains the highest population in the county with 4,721; and District 2, represented by Magistrate Darin Whitely, contains the lowest with 4,235 residents.
District 1, represented by Magistrate Ben Hodges, contains 4,318 residents; District 4, represented by Magistrate Jason Dennis, contains 4,497 residents; District 5, represented by Magistrate Brian Ashley, contains 4,320 residents; and District 6, represented by Magistrate Neal Saltsman, contains 4,329 residents.
As required by Kentucky Revised Statutes, county fiscal courts must appoint three commissioners to serve on a reapportionment committee, which, according to the Lincoln Trail Area Development District, will evaluate the existing district boundaries with respect to new populations in conjunction with the county clerk, who serves as a non-voting member.
During Monday’s meeting, the fiscal court voted to appoint Allan Fentress, Kelly Stevenson, and Lucas Stinson to serve as commissioners for Grayson County’s reapportionment process.
The commissioners’ final product will be a written report to the county clerk and fiscal court listing their recommendations, which may be one of the following:
1. The populations still meet the criteria for equal representation, and commissioners recommend keeping the boundaries the same.
2. The populations still meet the criteria for equal representation, but specific new boundaries are recommended.
3. The populations do not meet the criteria for equal representation, and specific new boundaries are recommended.
At the conclusion of their study, the commissioners will have 60 days to submit this report to the fiscal court, after which the court will have another 60 days to either adopt the recommendations or change the boundaries as they desire differently than the commissioners’ recommendations.
Citizens will then have 20 days from the adoption of the report to enforce or challenge it.
