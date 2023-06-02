The Grayson County Fiscal Court last week voted to purchase land for a new farmers market.
During a special called meeting last Wednesday afternoon, May 24, the fiscal court met to discuss purchasing the four-acre property at 1150 Elizabethtown Rd. in Leitchfield on which a new farmers market would be built.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said he had spoken with Leitchfield Mayor Harold Miller about dividing the cost evenly between city and county government and for the two entities to partner on a Leitchfield/Grayson County Farmers Market.
Additionally, Henderson said that agriculture advocate and Grayson County native Warren Beeler had volunteered to assist local government officials with garnering grant funding for the construction of the pavilion for the new farmers market, which could also serve as a venue for events.
“We think it’d be a great location for the market,” Henderson said.
After discussion, the fiscal court voted to purchase the property for $300,000 using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The grant funding in question would be a 50/50-matching grant that, Henderson said, the county will likely receive, provided that farmers markets have priority in the building.
On Wednesday of this week, the Leitchfield City Council held a special called meeting and discussed the purchase of the property as well.
Miller advised the council that he had previously spoken with Henderson about the city reimbursing the county for half the cost of the property and construction and was bringing this offer to the council for approval.
“I don’t think you’ll find a better location for something like that in the city,” Miller said.
City Councilman Dennis Fentress, who was involved in the negotiations for the property, said Grayson County is one of only four counties in the state to not have a covered pavilion for its farmers market.
Other council members expressed concern that they were not included in the negotiations, however.
City Councilwoman Jeanna Carnes said she felt rushed to make a decision and was concerned about being left out of discussions, despite understanding that sometimes opportunities arise that cannot be passed over.
“I want to make sure we’re looking at it from all angles before we make a decision,” she said.
“I think it’s the right thing to do for the community, and that’s what I will always do, regardless of my feelings,” said Miller.
City Councilwoman Terri Haycraft said she appreciates seeing the collaboration between the city and county but echoed Carnes’ sentiment.
“Going forward, when there are purchases being considered and bills being considered, I would like to see the council more included, instead of, basically, showing up to a meeting to vote on a done deal,” Haycraft said.
City Councilman Raymond “Tooty” Cottrell said he wanted to see in writing the deal between the city and county before making a decision on whether to reimburse half of the cost of the property and project.
Concluding the city council’s discussion, Carnes requested more time to garner additional information about the agreement before voting for or against it, and Miller said that was acceptable.
The city council then passed a motion to table the matter.
Also during its Wednesday meeting, the city council held the first readings of Leitchfield’s Fiscal Year 2022-2023 amended budget and Fiscal Year 2023-2024 proposed budget ordinances.
According to Leitchfield Finance Officer Sabrina Whitaker, the Fiscal Year 2023-2024 proposed budget includes money set aside for the purchase of the farmers market property and pavilion.
