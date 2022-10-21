The Grayson County Fiscal Court voted Tuesday to purchase new mowing equipment for the county.
During the fiscal court’s regular meeting Tuesday, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson asked magistrates to approve the purchase of two John Deere utility tractors at the cost of $75,679.27 each ($151,358.54 total) and two Wildkat side shift rotary cutters for the tractors for $66,916.80 each ($133,833.60 total).
Henderson said the decision to purchase new mowing equipment was made in order to prevent grass clippings from getting on roadways, an issue about which county officials have received numerous complaints.
Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins said the main concern regarding grass clippings on roadways is for motorcyclists.
After discussion, the fiscal court voted to approve the purchase of the two tractors and two rotary cutters. An estimated delivery date was not known Tuesday.
In other business, Henderson said he had requested the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet address issues at the two entrances to the Highway 62 project — the entrances to Fountain View Estates and Oak Wood Lane — while the project has been put on hold.
Henderson said his office has received numerous complaints about these locations due to the project, but, due to their being located within city limits, the county cannot remedy the issues itself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.