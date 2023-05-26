County government is looking to crack down on thefts of road signs.
During last Thursday’s Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said that, for the past 10 to 12 months, the county has spent $3,000 to $4,000 per month replacing road signs.
Henderson said in that time period more than 100 road signs and 150 stop signs have been stolen.
“There are people stealing these signs, poles and all,” he said, adding that the county is obligated to replace the signs and is spending “astronomical amounts” of taxpayer dollars to do so.
“They’re stealing from the taxpayers,” said Henderson, who also said the signs are engraved to show they belong to Grayson County government.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Heard from Grayson County Sheriff Norman Chaffins that the Kentucky State Police have reported an outbreak of stolen vehicles in surrounding counties, and officials are anticipating the culprits will make their way to Grayson County soon.
According to Chaffins, the armed culprits, believed to be teenagers, have stolen vehicles from people’s driveways, and, in many cases, the vehicles have had keys in them.
“Be vigilant and alert for suspicious vehicles,” said Chaffins.
- Passed a resolution to allow the Grayson County Detention Center to receive a $47,593 grant from the Department for Local Government to fully fund the purchase of new recording equipment.
- Passed a motion to construct a new Grayson County Clerk/PVA office building on the site of the recently demolished Grayson County War Memorial Hospital using American Rescue Plan Act funds.
- Entered into executive session to discuss litigation, but no action was taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.