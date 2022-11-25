The Grayson County Fiscal Court this month held the first readings of ordinances that would address dogs’ trespassing on private properties and alcohol beverage control in the county.
During last Thursday’s regular fiscal court meeting, Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon said the ordinance relating to dogs on the private property of others differs from the county’s aggressive dogs ordinance and covers the “broader field of nuisance” of one’s dog being on the property of another when prohibited.
The ordinance, drafted in response to numerous complaints from county residents, states that no owner of a dog shall fail to exercise proper care and control of his or her dog in such a manner that it allows the dog to enter onto a prohibited property.
Any person found to be in violation of the ordinance would, upon conviction, be fined no less than $100 nor more than $250 for each dog and each violation and any restitution to be paid in the amount of “reasonable costs associated with sheltering and caring for the animal if seized by Animal Control and stored, cared for, etc. by Animal Control or any shelter,” and any restitution for any damage done to the victim’s property, the ordinance reads.
Logsdon said complaints of ordinance violations, as well as proof of the violations, would be filed with the Grayson County Attorney’s Office, which would then either send a letter or pursue it as a fineable offense.
The fiscal court voted to accept the first reading of this ordinance unanimously.
The county alcohol beverage control (ABC) ordinance was prepared in response to elections held in recent years to allow alcohol sales by the drink at Rough River Dam State Resort Park and at Rock Creek.
The ordinance, if approved, will regulate these sales and establish the position of a Grayson County ABC Administrator, a position expected to be filled by Tony Willen, of Grayson County Emergency Management.
Per the ordinance, alcohol sales would be permitted from 6 a.m. until midnight Monday through Saturday.
The fiscal court passed a motion to approve the ordinance’s first reading with all magistrates voting in favor of it except for 4th District Magistrate Damon Hornback, who voted against it, and 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon, who did not attend last Thursday’s meeting.
The second and final readings of these ordinances are expected to be held at the fiscal court’s December meeting.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved the county’s sales agreement with VEI Communications to upgrade Grayson County’s E-911 system. Nearly $900,000 was budgeted for this project, and the first installment for the system software will be $445,679.85.
- Approved installing early warning tornado sirens throughout the county using American Rescue Plan Act funds. Sirens will be placed at Big Clifty, St. Paul, Millerstown, Yeaman, Falls of Rough, Grayson County High School, Caneyville, Wax, Duff, the Leitchfield Fire Department training center, and Anneta.
- Voted to accept a $348,210 bid from Southern Builders, LLP, of Leitchfield, for the construction of a training facility for the Grayson County Detention Center. The project will be paid for out of the jail fund, according to Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson.
