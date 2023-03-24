The Grayson County Fiscal Court last Thursday took action to upgrade Grayson County E-911 dispatch’s equipment in the near future.
The county is looking to replace dispatch’s consoles, which have been in use since 2001, and officials are seeking a grant from the 911 Services Board that would reimburse 100% of the cost.
In order to apply for the grant, the county must first accept a bid for four new consoles, so the fiscal court opened the lone sealed bid submitted during its meeting last Thursday afternoon.
The bid, which came from Watson Consoles, was for $67,019.05, and the fiscal court voted to accept it contingent upon receiving the grant to be fully reimbursed for the purchase.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Voted to accept the Grayson County Conservation District’s annual budget and the Short Creek Watershed Conservancy District’s annual budget.
According to Mike Shull, who presented the Grayson County Conservation District’s budget, landowners in the county are able to receive outside funding through the district for programs that will allow them to enhance the productivity on their farm while promoting conservation.
The district anticipates paying out over $12,000 this year in State Cost Share funding, $466,450 in Conservation Stewardship Program payments, and $60,000 through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program.
Shull also said the Conservation Reserve Program will bring in around $659,675 this year, for a total of $1,198,125 “that will flow into the hands of local farmers and county businesses this calendar year.”
- Voted to accept the Edmonson County Water District’s service area map.
- Approved the second and final reading of the third amendment to the county tourism/transient room tax ordinance.
- Entered into executive session to discuss personnel but took no action.
