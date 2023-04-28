During last Thursday’s Grayson County Fiscal Court meeting, officials proclaimed May 4 National Day of Prayer in the county.
Accompanied by local faith leaders and county officials, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson signed a proclamation making the declaration official ahead of next week’s annual Grayson County National Day of Prayer celebration.
The event will be held at the Grayson County Judicial Center on Thursday, May 4 at noon, and is a joint effort of the fiscal court and Grayson County Ministerial Association (GCMA).
According to GCMA representative Tracy Dennison, “National Day of Prayer is in place to remind us of the way in which our founders sought the wisdom of God when faced with critical challenges and decisions.
It stands as a call for us to humbly come before God, seeking His guidance for our leaders and His grace upon us as a people.”
Local youth choirs, bands, and students have always been a very important part of the event as well, according to GCMA President Chester Shartzer.
“We are blessed here that our fiscal court and schools want to be a part of this annual event,” Shartzer said in a press release.
The ceremony will begin at noon and conclude with a large prayer circle around the flag pole. It will be followed by a free meal provided by the fiscal court on the Judicial Center lawn.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Heard from Henderson that Scotty’s Contracting & Stone is expected to take over the state road project on Highway 62 next month. The project is projected to be completed by the end of the year, he said.
- Voted to authorize Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon to look into filing litigation against Windstream for damages done to county properties while installing utility lines.
- Voted to donate a .91-acre tract behind the Grayson County Public Library to the Grayson County Hospital District. Henderson said there are plans in place to use this land for a new facility.
- Voted to purchase a 2023 Caterpillar 279D3 XPS for the road department on state contract from Boyd Caterpillar for $91,701.
