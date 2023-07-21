Following a dispute over finances that resulted in county government’s withdrawal of inmate work crews from the city of Leitchfield, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson on Wednesday made the decision to send the inmates back.
On Tuesday morning, the Leitchfield Animal Shelter posted on Facebook that, due to “unforeseen changes within our community government,” it would be unable to take any animal from Grayson County and could accept only select animals from the city of Leitchfield.
Additionally, the shelter said that any animal picked up within Grayson County by County Animal Control would be taken to the Ohio County Animal Shelter rather than the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
“Please know that these decisions were not made by our shelter director or any of our employees,” the post read.
In a previous post, the shelter had also stated it would be opening at 12 p.m. and be open only to appointments until further notice.
It would later be revealed that the Leitchfield Animal Shelter’s adjustments to its operations were the result of Grayson County Detention Center inmate crews’ no longer being made available to the city of Leitchfield.
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson said he made that decision following disagreements regarding the county’s financial contributions to Leitchfield, but decided to rescind the decision the following day on Wednesday.
“There have been several issues come up with the city of Leitchfield and the inmates over the last couple of years regarding the county providing finances to the city,” Henderson said. “Based upon my own decision, we pulled inmates for one day. No one suffers in this but the community and the employees, so I have since sent the inmates back to work with the city of Leitchfield, and I have spoken with the mayor and we plan on a later date to get together and discuss the concerns of financing from the county to the animal shelter budget and what the county actually contributes to the animal shelter budget at this time, which is about a quarter of a million dollars in kind donation from payroll that the city is not responsible for.”
According to Henderson, the Grayson County Fiscal Court currently provides four inmates and a county employee to the animal shelter.
The Leitchfield Animal Shelter, according to Mayor Harold Miller, was expected to resume normal operations following the return of inmate crews to the city. And, in a number of subsequent posts on its Facebook page Wednesday and Thursday, the shelter stated its regular hours of 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday had resumed and no appointments were needed with the exception of after hours or on Sundays.
“There was never a chance that the animals were not going to be cared for,” Miller said. “I support Judge Henderson’s decision the same way I know he would support mine.”
Miller also echoed Henderson’s message that city and county officials would “regroup” and review what county government provides Leitchfield.
“It’s to benefit the community, the citizens,” Miller said.
While the county’s decision to temporarily cease sending inmate crews to the city followed the Leitchfield City Council’s vote Monday night to not partner with the county on a farmer’s market, both Henderson and Miller said the two instances were not related and the decision was made as a result of finances.
