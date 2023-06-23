The Grayson County Fiscal Court last week received this year’s list of roads that will be resurfaced by the state this year.
Representatives from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 4 attended last Thursday’s regular fiscal court meeting to share the funding and resurfacing locations for Grayson County’s rural secondary road program allotment.
In total, $1,119,710 has been budgeted for asphalt paving on KY 889 from the beginning of state maintenance to KY 88 (2.813 miles at a cost of $438,585), slide repair on KY 878 at milepoint 4 (at a cost of $50,750), routine maintenance and traffic ($626,500), and county judge executive expense ($3,875).
The rural secondary road program is funded by 22.2% of the state motor fuel tax receipts. These funds are allocated to all 120 counties based on a five-point formula: one-fifth equally among all counties, one-fifth based on rural population, one-fifth based on road miles, and two-fifths based on land area. Money allocated to a county is not transferable to another county.
In addition to the rural secondary road program, Grayson County also will receive up to $201,649 in reimbursable state funds to resurface Barton Run Road and Foxborough Drive.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved the second and final reading of its budget for Fiscal Year 2023-2024.
- Approved a non-exclusive franchise agreement between the county and Spectrum Mid-America, LLC permitting Spectrum to operate locally.
- Voted to declare a 1995 Ford Crown Victoria and 2000 Jeep Cherokee surplus property to sell on govdeals.com.
- Approved volunteer fire departments’ petitions to have fire dues placed on county property tax bills.
- Accepted bids from Caneyville Crushed Stone and Scotty’s Contracting & Stone for crushed stone; a bid from Asphalt Materials for emulsified asphalt; a bid from Scotty’s for hot mixed asphalt; bids from Fortiline, Future Designs, and Metal Culverts for road tiles; a bid from Key Oil Co. for gas and diesel; bids from Oller’s Hauling, A & E Hauling, and Timmy Decker Trucking for hauling; and a bid from Edwards Lawn Service for mowing at the Grayson County Judicial Center.
- Opened sealed bids for new ambulances for Grayson County EMS from Mid-America Ambulance & Coach ($268,561.80 per unit) and Penn Care ($258,000 per unit). The county is looking to purchase two ambulances, which will be ready in about 30 months. Neither bid was accepted last week to allow officials additional time to review them.
