The Grayson County Fiscal Court set the county’s 2023 property tax rates during its regular meeting last Thursday.
With no one in attendance at the fiscal court’s tax rate hearing, Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson presented the proposed rates, which, he said, are the same as last year’s.
These rates were approved by the fiscal court, and will be 6.7 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for real property and 7.9 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for tangible personal property, inventory, and vehicle/watercraft.
The fiscal court also took action to accept other county entities’ tax rates for the year.
Among those, the Grayson County School Board voted to take a 4% increase in revenue by increasing the district’s property tax rates from 52.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property to 58.4 and 52.8 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible property to 58.4. The school district’s motor vehicle tax rate remains the same as last year at 46.3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Henderson said that, because the school board consists of elected officials, these rates cannot be changed by the fiscal court. The rates can merely be accepted into the Grayson County Clerk’s minutes, which the fiscal court approved.
Henderson said he implores constituents with questions about the raised school tax rates to speak with their school board members.
Also among the tax rates accepted by the fiscal court were:
Grayson County Health Department — 2.6 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property; 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on personal property; and 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
Grayson County Public Library — 8.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property; 8.5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible property; and 3.11 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
Grayson County Cooperative Extension Service — 6.1 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property; 11.03 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on personal property; and 1.42 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
Grayson County Hospital District — 4.2 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on real property; 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on tangible property; and 5 cents per $100 of assessed valuation on motor vehicles.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Received an update from Henderson regarding the ongoing issue of Grayson County customers of the Edmonson County Water District (ECWD) being frequently without water. He said he is one of the 7,500 to 7,800 Grayson County residents served by ECWD and has been without water seven times this year for a variety of reasons, including low water levels in the lake from which the plant draws water and electrical outages.
According to Henderson, none of the ECWD’s facilities has a permanent back-up generator.
Henderson said the Grayson County Water District (GCWD) has proposed installing an eight-inch water line all the way down Highway 259 South so that, even if the ECWD’s Wax plant is down, GCWD can provide customers with water; however, officials need the ECWD’s cooperation to do so.
He said the issue is money, as the ECWD has agreed to allow GCWD to run the water line if GCWD will pay for it, but GCWD cannot get a loan for the project because it would be in ECWD’s service area.
While local officials continue to seek funding for this project, Henderson encouraged Grayson County ECWD customers to contact ECWD board members with questions and concerns.
- Heard a request from Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon to form a committee to draft a strategic plan for how the county’s opioid abatement funds will be used. He said that, over the next eight years, the county will receive $1 million to fight addiction locally. 1st District Magistrate Ben Hodges, 2nd District Magistrate Darin Whitely, and 3rd District Magistrate Brenda Huffman volunteered to represent the fiscal court on the committee.
- Voted to accept the Indian Valley, Dug Hill, and Ambassador Shores neighborhoods as “designated county roadways” for golf cart usage.
- Entered into executive session to discuss pending litigation, but took no action.
