The Grayson County Fiscal Court recognized its outgoing magistrates during its December meeting.
At the conclusion of its agenda during its Dec. 15 meeting, the fiscal court bid farewell to three of its members whose terms end in January and were either not reelected or chose not to seek reelection.
1st District Magistrate Kevin Fulkerson and 4th District Magistrate Damon Hornback lost their re-election bids, while 3rd District Magistrate Tommy Higdon chose not to run again. All three served one term on the fiscal court.
Hornback was not in attendance at the December fiscal court meeting, but Fulkerson and Higdon both expressed how they appreciated their time as magistrates.
Fulkerson said that, instead of being critical of public officials, community members should think about themselves and what they have done for their friends and neighbors.
“It’s a lot more difficult than people think,” he said. “I wish these guys and gals the best.”
Grayson County Judge Executive Kevin Henderson shared his appreciation for the outgoing magistrates’ service and also encouraged residents to strive to make their community better rather than merely criticize officials.
“Be part of the solution,” he said, adding that he feels the magistrates with whom he has served on the fiscal court the past four years are “some of the best.”
“Everything’s went so smooth, and we’ve got some stuff done, not just for us, but the betterment of Grayson County,” Henderson said.
Grayson County Attorney Jeremy Logsdon said he and his fellow county officials welcome the incoming magistrates — 1st District Magistrate-elect Ben Hodges, 3rd District Magistrate-elect Brenda Huffman, and 4th District Magistrate-elect Jason Dennis — and commended the work of the current magistrates as well.
“You’re all placeholders in our history...but you served well,” he said.
Henderson then presented certificates of appreciation to Higdon and Fulkerson to close the meeting.
In other business, the fiscal court:
- Approved paying $125,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Clarkson to assist with the purchase of the city’s new garbage truck.
- Approved the second and final reading of its ordinance relating to dogs on the private property of others. The final version of the ordinance includes language providing exceptions for hounds and hunting dogs.
- Approved the second and final reading of the county’s Alcohol Beverage Control ordinance. The fiscal court also voted to appoint Tony Willen to the position of Grayson County Alcohol Beverage Control Coordinator.
- Approved the Grayson County Detention Center’s purchase of a 2017 Chevrolet Express van with 50,646 miles on it for $42,000.
- Voted to accept a $2,100 bid from Terry Hayes for the county’s two lots on Lake Shore Road. This was the highest of the three bids submitted.
- Voted to make a 2014 Chevrolet Express van owned by the detention center surplus and to give the van to the Leitchfield Animal Shelter.
- Voted to reappoint Angel Hayes to the position of Grayson County Treasurer for a four-year term (2023-2026) and Steve Bratcher to the position of Grayson County Road Supervisor for a four-year term (2023-2026).
