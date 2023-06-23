The Owensboro Health Foundation on June 15 announced the recipient of a new medical school scholarship for students in Grayson County. The award is made possible through a partnership with Owensboro Health, Inc. and the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation.
Through the gift of an anonymous donor, William Bret Crawford may receive a scholarship award of up to $200,000 to pay for medical school expenses. After graduation and medical residency, Crawford should successfully enter into an Owensboro Health primary care, family medicine or internal medicine practice in Grayson County.
A graduate of Grayson County High School, Crawford earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Campbellsville University and is now enrolled in medical school at Pikeville. He was also the Cross Country Team Captain at Campbellsville University in 2018.
“At Owensboro Health Foundation, one of our pillars of support revolves around educating the healthcare workforce,” Owensboro Health Foundation Director Tracy Naylor said. “This scholarship opportunity is a perfect marriage of meeting the health and wellness needs of the communities we serve by helping a future physician obtain their education with as little debt as possible and return home to care for those who supported them in their formative years. Thanks to the generosity and vision of a donor, we are able to partner with those rooted in Grayson County to award this scholarship and ultimately make a difference in the lives of countless members of this community.”
In addition to residency and education requirements, applicants had to submit a personal statement describing their interest in the medical field and career plans, two letters of recommendation and transcripts of grades.
Applications were evaluated on the following:
• Academic performance and achievement
• Intellectual, civic, and personal interests
• Demonstrated leadership, personal qualities, and reported character
• Unique life experiences that may contribute to a medical career
• Motivation for medicine
• Communication skills
Those wishing to contribute to the Owensboro Health Foundation or Grayson County Healthcare Foundation should call Naylor at 270-688-2113, email Found@OwensboroHealth.org, or contact Brittany Clemons with the Grayson County Healthcare Foundation at (270) 971-1738 or Brittany.Clemons@GCHealthcareFoundation.org.
