A criminal trespassing complaint led to the arrest of a Big Clifty man this week.
On Monday, at approximately 11:07 a.m., Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) Deputy Wally Ritter and Constable Mark Stanton responded to the 2600 block of Shaw Creek Road on the complaint that a father caught his adult neighbor looking into the window of his 4-year-old daughter, according to a press release.
When units arrived, the adult neighbor, 44-year-old William R. Merrifield, of Big Clifty, was on a skid steer on his own property; however, further investigation revealed that Merrifield had a methamphetamine pipe containing suspected methamphetamine inside in his front pocket.
Additionally, Merrifield had condoms in his pocket, the release states, and, according to the father, he had also dropped a coloring book underneath his 4-year-old’s window.
According to the father, his daughter was not in her room at the time Merrifield was caught.
The father stated Merrifield fled once he was met at gunpoint at his daughter’s window, and that Merrifield had been trespassed before from his and his neighbor’s property for similar reasons.
Merrifield also confirmed that he had been told previously not to be on the neighbor’s property. He was charged and arrested for criminal trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance (meth), and was lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.