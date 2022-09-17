Several experienced runners are back for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s cross country team, including one with strong Grayson County ties.
Seniors Emery Crume, Karlee Hoffman, Lucy Knutson and Sarah Vanderhoof will use their experience to set the tone for the Panthers. Crume is a Grayson County High School graduate from Leitchfield.
Junior Abby Greene returns for KWC after a successful sophomore campaign, while Kate Keller and Abigail Lesniak will be ready to work after their breakout freshman seasons. Head coach Sol Stephens has four newcomers to this veteran team, with Jaiden Davis (Avon, Ind.), Yatziry Gallegos (Las Vegas), Raffa Gano (Las Vegas), and Caroline Parsley (Brownsville) joining the squad.
The KWC cross country program will compete in its first meet in the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Panthers are poised to compete in the Trevecca Nazarene Invite in Nashville. The event will take place at Vaughn’s Gap Park Course.
